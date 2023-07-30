Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.