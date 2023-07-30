Amalgamated Bank Buys 784 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.93 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $969,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,095,036.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,475 shares of company stock worth $35,606,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

