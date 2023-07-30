Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CADE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

