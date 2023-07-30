Amalgamated Bank Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,950 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 235.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 54,964 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 25.97 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

