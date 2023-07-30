Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,085 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SLM by 28.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SLM by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in SLM by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 298,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in SLM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

