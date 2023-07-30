Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,050 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $100.93 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

