Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,331 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ALE opened at $57.21 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

