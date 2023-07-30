Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,364 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

