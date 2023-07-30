Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,455 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

