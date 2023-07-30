American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

