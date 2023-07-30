American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

