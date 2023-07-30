American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

