American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $188.97 on Friday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.59.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

