Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NXRT. JMP Securities reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -988.18%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

