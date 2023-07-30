Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after buying an additional 97,897 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

