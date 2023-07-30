Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,948 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,948 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,200 shares of company stock worth $249,879. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

