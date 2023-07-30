Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $57,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.88 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

