Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $64,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,475 shares of company stock worth $35,606,669. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

