Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $66,000 in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

KBWD stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.55.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1696 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

