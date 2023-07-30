Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $66,000 in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance
KBWD stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.55.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.