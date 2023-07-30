Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 24,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Chillag bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,544.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,400 shares of company stock worth $246,762. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

