Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.