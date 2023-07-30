Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

