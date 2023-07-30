AMETEK (AME) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. AMETEK has set its Q2 guidance at $1.49-1.51 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.96-6.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $162.69.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

