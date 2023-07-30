Analysts Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Target Price at $21.25

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,965,500,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

