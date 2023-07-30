Analyzing Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50 Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 64.30%. Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 56.30%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Applied Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 2.33 -$302.32 million ($0.49) -5.04 Applied Digital $55.39 million 16.28 -$23.52 million ($0.49) -19.19

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Applied Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagaya Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Applied Digital -80.60% -60.81% -25.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.62, meaning that its stock price is 662% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.09, meaning that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Applied Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

