Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 230.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

ANIX stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

