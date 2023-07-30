APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of APA by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,586 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in APA by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after buying an additional 913,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.12.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

