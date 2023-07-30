Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

APPN stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.61. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $57.47.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

