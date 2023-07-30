Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Apple Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $195.83 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.