Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.06.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AAPL opened at $195.83 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
