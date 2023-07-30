ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.11

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1273 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.45%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

