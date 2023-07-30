Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $247,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $247,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $115,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,201.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,985,418 shares of company stock worth $88,188,812. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $502,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

