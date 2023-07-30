Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $160.99

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $160.99, but opened at $157.00. Arista Networks shares last traded at $151.16, with a volume of 2,969,516 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.