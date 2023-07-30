Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.19

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.19 and last traded at $109.19, with a volume of 1194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.

Arkema Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.0335 per share. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.