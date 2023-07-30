Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.19

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.19 and last traded at $109.19, with a volume of 1194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.
Arkema Stock Up 5.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arkema Increases Dividend
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
