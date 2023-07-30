Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC opened at $9.40 on Friday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

