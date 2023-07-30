ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ASM International Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $478.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.73. ASM International has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.68.
About ASM International
