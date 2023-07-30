ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ASM International Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $478.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.73. ASM International has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.68.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

