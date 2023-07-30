ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 788.64 ($10.11).

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.82) to GBX 940 ($12.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($10.00) to GBX 600 ($7.69) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £1,004,059.89 ($1,287,421.32). In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £1,004,059.89 ($1,287,421.32). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte purchased 10,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($53,596.61). Insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Price Performance

About ASOS

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 414.50 ($5.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £493.92 million, a PE ratio of -181.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 629.60.

(Get Free Report

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.