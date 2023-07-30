Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,365,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after acquiring an additional 88,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.2 %

AGO stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.60 million. Research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.