AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £119.86 ($153.69).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £132 ($169.25) to £126 ($161.56) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($166.69) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £110.58 ($141.79) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £111.74 and its 200-day moving average price is £112.85. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($121.80) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($158.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,787.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 71.80 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,346.32%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

