AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

