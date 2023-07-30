ATB Capital Reiterates C$120.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) received a C$120.00 price objective from research analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.47.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$109.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$90.84 and a 52-week high of C$112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.49.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Esports
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.