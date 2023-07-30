ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. ATCO has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

