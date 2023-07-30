ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

ATCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $28.33 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

