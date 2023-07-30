Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.43

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 3267611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business's revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 39.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

