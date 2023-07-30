Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.91

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.91 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 2345289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Aurora Acquisition Stock Up 113.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $396.45 million, a P/E ratio of 209.77 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Acquisition

About Aurora Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aurora Acquisition by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 200,171 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 599,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55,472 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 348,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,452,000. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Aurora Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.