Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.91

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.91 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 2345289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.
Aurora Acquisition Stock Up 113.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $396.45 million, a P/E ratio of 209.77 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.
Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Aurora Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
