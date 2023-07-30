Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.