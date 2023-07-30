Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALV opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

