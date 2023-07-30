Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.8 %

ALV opened at $100.42 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

