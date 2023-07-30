Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,862 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

