Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,319 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $3,926,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $109.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

