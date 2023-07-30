Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,672 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

NYSE:SE opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

